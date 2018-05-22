Police: 2 kidnapping tries reported in Fayetteville in day; man arrested in 1 case

FAYETTEVILLE — Two kidnapping tries were reported in Fayetteville in less than 24 hours, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 4000 block of North Steele Boulevard. A woman told officers a man had just tackled her and tried to pull off her clothing while she walked along Scull Creek Trail, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman said she hit the man in the face and fled, the report states. Officers found James Dacy, 24, about 1 mile away covered in dirt and blood. He was arrested after the woman identified him as her attacker, according to the report.

Dacy faces charges of attempted rape, kidnapping and battery.

Officers also were called Friday after a girl called to report being approached by a stranger at Gulley Park. The girl told police the man, described as middle-aged, asked and then insisted she get into his car so she could cool down, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The suspect in the Gulley Park incident is described as a white man with a tan complexion who stands about 6 feet tall and has a medium build.

Police say the two crimes appear to be unrelated.