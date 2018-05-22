Polling locations open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' 2,749 precincts will be open until 7:30 p.m. for the state's primary and judicial general election.

Topping the ticket in Tuesday's election are Democratic and Republican primaries for governor, a U.S. House Democratic primary in central Arkansas that has drawn four competitors and a Supreme Court race with three candidates.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held. For party primaries, the runoff is June 19. For court races, the runoff will be in November.

The National Weather Service says there is a 50 percent chance of rain in much of western Arkansas, in an area from Huntsville and Jasper to Camden and Monticello.

Every state House seat is up this year, along with half of the state Senate.