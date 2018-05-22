Home / Latest News /
Jury deliberating in trial of central Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
The case of a central Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients was turned over to the jury Tuesday afternoon.
In Faulkner County Circuit Court over the last week, jurors have heard from Robert Rook's attorney, who argued that accusers had no physical evidence to convict his client but only accounts from behind closed doors.
Rook, a 63-year-old from Conway, faces 10 counts of sexual assault in the second-degree and six counts of sexual assault in the third degree, records show.
Prosecutors, meanwhile said the physician had clearly abused the trust of patients, reportedly telling them to put on gowns that were later at least partially removed without a nurse present. One patient who took the stand said her breasts were fondled during a 2015 visit to Rook's office.
Brandon Riddle of Arkansas Online contributed to this story.
