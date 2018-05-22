Shot cousin in fight over gun, North Little Rock man tells police

A 19-year-old North Little Rock resident was shot in the shoulder by his cousin during a fight over a gun, according to a police report.

Authorities were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and told that an individual was wounded by gunfire in the 200 block of West 23rd Place and the suspect was fleeing the scene in a blue convertible.

An officer stopped the vehicle and took the driver — 24-year-old Sharon Pittman — into custody, the report states. A gun was reportedly found in the car.

Pittman initially told police that he was fleeing from a stranger who had broken into his house. He later said that his cousin and roommate, Keonni Young, kicked his bedroom door open and started a fight. According to the report, both men had guns, and Young's weapon went off when they were fighting over it.

Young was shot in the shoulder and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with a "serious physical injury," authorities said. His condition was not known Tuesday.

Pittman was charged with first-degree domestic battery. Records show he remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond.