Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 1:45 a.m.

Super Quiz: Musical instruments

  1. Instrument created by Belgian Adolphe Sax

  2. Seventy-six of these "led the big parade" in The Music Man.

  3. Instrument associated with Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis

  4. Despite its name, it has nothing to do with cars and is not a true harp.

  5. A slender tube closed at one end with keys and finger holes on the side (five letter word)

  6. Beatles song title: "While My -------- Gently Weeps."

  7. It consists of a pair of concave shells held in the fingers.

  8. A series of metal bars, played with two light hammers

  9. Best known through the works of Ravi Shankar

ANSWERS

  1. Saxophone

  2. Trombones

  3. Trumpet

  4. Autoharp

  5. Flute

  6. Guitar

  7. Castanets

  8. Glockenspiel

  9. Sitar

