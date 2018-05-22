Instrument created by Belgian Adolphe Sax
Seventy-six of these "led the big parade" in The Music Man.
Instrument associated with Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis
Despite its name, it has nothing to do with cars and is not a true harp.
A slender tube closed at one end with keys and finger holes on the side (five letter word)
Beatles song title: "While My -------- Gently Weeps."
It consists of a pair of concave shells held in the fingers.
A series of metal bars, played with two light hammers
Best known through the works of Ravi Shankar
ANSWERS
Saxophone
Trombones
Trumpet
Autoharp
Flute
Guitar
Castanets
Glockenspiel
Sitar
Style on 05/22/2018
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Musical instruments
