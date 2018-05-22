Home / Latest News /
Central Arkansas based taco chain expanding into fourth state
This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
A taco restaurant with central Arkansas roots and a global mission is expanding into Tennessee.
In a Monday news release, the owners of Tacos 4 Life said the Conway-based chain plans to open a location in Jackson, Tenn., in late June.
"We are rapidly expanding our brand and have been eager to open in Tennessee for quite some time," owner Austin Samuelson said. "As we enter new states, we look forward to getting to know these communities and sharing our mission and menu with them."
Samuelson founded the restaurant with his wife, Ashton Samuelson, in 2014. For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, the business donates 22 cents to feed children in need.
In addition to Arkansas, Tacos 4 Life also has locations in Texas and North Carolina, according to the release.
