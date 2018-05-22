Taylor's home run catapults Travelers

TULSA -- Logan Taylor hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-6 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday.

Matt Festa allowed a run, but struck DJ Peters out with a runner on first to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

The home run by Taylor came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Arkansas took the lead when Braden Bishop hit an RBI single.

The Travelers later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Chris Mariscal hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Beau Amaral to secure the victory.

Tulsa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Zach Reks hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Arkansas lead to 7-6.

Starter Andrew Moore (3-1) got the victory while Tyler Pill (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Cael Brockmeyer homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home two more for the Drillers.

