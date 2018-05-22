Ticket sales to begin for fireworks event on North Little Rock's Razorback submarine

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Fourth of July Fireworks event aboard the World War II Razorback submarine at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit museum in downtown North Little Rock on the Arkansas River. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Fireworks are to begin about 9 p.m.

Tickets are $7 until June 30, according to a news release, and a family pack of four tickets is $20. Tickets will be $10 at the door July 4. Children under age 5 will be admitted free.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and chips will be available for purchase at the event, the release said. No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Tickets and more information are available by contacting the museum at (501) 371-8320.