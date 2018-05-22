UALR men's basketball team adds new assistant coach

Darrell Walker, the first-year men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, announced Tuesday the hiring of new assistant coach Matt Wise.

The school's news release stated that Wise's role will have an emphasis on player development.

Wise is Walker's second hire, after the hiring of former Clark Atlanta assistant Alfred Jordan on April 17.

"Matt is a great addition to our staff," Walker said in a statement. "He's young, he's hungry and he has proven himself when it comes to player development."

Wise has spent the previous five seasons as the Assistant Director of Player Development at Wyoming, which won the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2014-2015.

Prior to Wyoming, he served two seasons as a graduate assistant at Florida under former head coach Billy Donovan, and the Gators advanced to the Elite Eight in both seasons.

Wise played forward for Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., where he graduated in 2011.