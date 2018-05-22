Walks, hikes mark National Trails Day

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, the Arkansas master naturalists plan to host a statewide outreach event on National Trails Day on June 2.

Arkansas master naturalists will offer guided hikes and nature walks at a number of natural areas in Northwest Arkansas to introduce local citizens to areas set aside as part of the Ozarks natural heritage.

Some events will focus on birding, native plants or other specific interests. These outings are family friendly and generally less than two hours in length, unless otherwise noted.

These introductory nature walks are scheduled about 60 minutes apart. Some outings may be conducted in association with other agencies.

People interested in attending one of these events can find details on the American Hiking Society web site (https://americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/) or contact NWA Master Naturalists at info@nwamn.org.

Walks and hikes are at the following locations: Chesney Prairie, Siloam Springs, bird watching; Searles Prairie, Rogers, wildflowers; World Peace Wetlands Prairie, Fayetteville; Devils Eyebrow, Gateway, native plants; Kings River Falls, Madison County; Sweden Creek Falls, Madison County; Black Bass Lake, Eureka Springs; Smith Creek Preserve, Carroll County; Lake Ann Loop, Bella Vista; Rocky Branch Trail, Beaver Lake; Shaddox Hollow Trail, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area; Shepherd Springs Trail, Lake Fort Smith State Park; Lake Wedington Trail, Washington County; Kings River, Carroll County, cleanup float; War Eagle River, Madison County, cleanup float; and War Eagle Loop Trail, Withrow Springs State Park.

Arkansas master naturalists will lead these nature walks to help promote awareness of the wide variety of benefits that trails provide, encourage people to discover their local trails, raise awareness of trail issues and instill excitement for the outdoors. Trails provide access for bird watching, nature photography, geocaching, orienteering, biking, horseback riding, backpacking and waterways for canoeing and paddle trips.

