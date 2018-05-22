Witnesses report pickup strikes, injures man at Little Rock gas station, police say

An Arkansas man struck another man with his pickup at a Little Rock gas station Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. to Valero, 10402 Mabelvale Pike Street, for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to a report from the city’s Police Department. When officers arrived, a 50-year-old man was being treated for a leg injury at the scene, according to a report.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a 1996 red Dodge Ram pickup drive “very fast” through the gas station parking lot, hit the man as he was getting onto his motorcycle, and then drive off, the report said. The man and the victim had an altercation at a residence earlier, a witness told police.

The vehicle was captured at the gas station in surveillance video footage but the collision happened out of the camera’s sight, the report noted.

The Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the report states.

A 42-year-old suspect was named on the report but not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.