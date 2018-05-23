Home / Latest News /
2 accused of attacking 3, tying up teen in Arkansas home invasion
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
Authorities say two men are in custody after an Arkansas home invasion that left three people severely injured.
About 10 p.m., Fort Smith officers were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Clarendon Avenue, a news release from the city's Police Department states.
At the scene were three adult victims with severe head injuries, including a woman with a possible brain bleed, authorities said.
Investigators reportedly learned that two men entered the home, attacked the three, tied up a 17-year-old in his room and stole various items from the house.
Detectives reportedly used bank records to find that the robbers had used one of the victim's credit cards in Van Buren, tracking down Russell Mosley, 31, and Victor Bottorff, 27. Both were arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Crawford County jail, according to the release.
The pair are charged with aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree battery, police said.
LRDawg says... May 23, 2018 at 4:48 p.m.
Where's GenMac and the good 'ol boys? I thought you and your racist pals were upset about all these robberies
