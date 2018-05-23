About-face done by Hall for honoree

A bronze plaque honoring soccer star Brandi Chastain got a red card after a social media outcry over its unflattering portrayal of the athlete.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco said Tuesday it will redo the plaque, which was unveiled a day earlier and quickly panned by the public.

Fans on Twitter compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter, actors Gary Busey and Mickey Rooney, baseball player Babe Ruth, New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and movie character Mrs. Doubtfire, played by Robin Williams.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey in celebration of her game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Chastain attended the unveiling of her plaque at a San Francisco hotel Monday night and graciously commented, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice," according to The Mercury News of San Jose.

Hall of Fame president Kevin O'Brien told KTVU-TV that he spoke with Chastain on Tuesday and offered to redo the plaque if she sent in a new photograph of herself. She agreed and a new plaque will be made, O'Brien said.

"It's expensive," he said. "But it's the right thing to do."

Tiger tales

A live auction that wrapped up the 20th "Tiger Jam" in Las Vegas included a $50,000 bid to spend a round of golf with Tiger Woods.

Not playing with him -- caddying for him.

The unidentified supporter of the Tiger Woods Foundation earned the winning bid to caddie for Woods in the pro-am at the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 28 in the Bahamas.

"Joe, take the day off," Woods tweeted to announce the auction result. He was referring to his regular caddie, Joe LaCava.

Dancing with the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly disbanded their all-female dance team and will replace it next season with a 35-member "family-friendly" coed hype team.

The hype team "will elevate the game day experience and energize crowds with a diverse array of unique family-friendly talents, including tumbling, acrobatics, dance and stunts," according to a Spurs news release from Friday. The Spurs will be the first NBA team to disband their dance squad.

ESPN reported that the Spurs told members of the Silver Dancers that they were being disbanded due to a lack of fan interest. The Silver Dancers have been active since 1992.

The news comes as a surprise to current and former members of the dance team, many of whom are publicly upset about the decision.

"This program has been in existence for 26 years," Silver Dancers founder Rosalyn Jones and former team choreographer told the Washington Post. "Why now? I don't understand the explanation that there was a lack of interest. If that was the case, shouldn't they have conveyed that to the choreographer and brought those concerns to her at some point? Give her a chance to address it. But there were never any complaints."

Odds-on favorite

CBS's James Corden, after the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to strike down a federal law that banned sports gambling: "Which is weird because my bookie had it at 8-to-1."

