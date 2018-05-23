AG's staff to visit eight counties in June

The Arkansas attorney general's mobile office will visit eight counties in June.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge created the mobile office initiative during her first year in office in hopes of making the office more accessible to residents throughout the state, particularly to those who live outside Little Rock.

Office hours were held in all 75 counties in 2015, 2016 and 2017, according to the attorney general's office, and assisted nearly 1,000 Arkansans last year.

The mobile offices assist residents with consumer-related issues by filing consumer complaints against scam artists as well as answering questions about the office and the other services it offers.

The Cooperative Extension Service also will be on hand this year at each mobile office to provide information on services the agency offers statewide.

The attorney general's office also partners with law enforcement officials to offer prescription drug take-back boxes at each mobile office. Law enforcement officials will be at all mobile offices to handle a secure box and properly dispose of the prescriptions collected. Arkansans are encouraged to take their old, unused or expired prescription medications to one of the mobile offices.

The mobile office schedule is:

• Cleburne County: 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 5, Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane.

• Miller County: 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 7, Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative, 2904 E. Ninth St., Texarkana.

• Fulton County: 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 12, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, 225 S. Main, Salem.

• Hot Spring County: 9:30-11 a.m., June 14, Central Arkansas Development Council Senior Activity Center, 1800 W. Moline, Malvern.

• Ouachita County: 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 19, Ouachita County Cooperative Extension Service, 2760 Mount Holly Road, Camden.

• St. Francis County:10:30 a.m.-noon, June 21, St. Francis County Cooperative Extension Service, 313 S. Izard St., Forrest City.

• Polk County: 10-11:30 a.m., June 26, Mena-Polk County Senior Center, 401 Autumn Drive, Mena.

• Pope County: 10-11:30 a.m., June 28, Pope County Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 1010 S. Rochester Ave., Russellville.

More information about services provided by the attorney general's office is available by calling (501) 682-2007.

State Desk on 05/23/2018