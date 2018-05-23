Arkansas man pleads guilty to attacking 84-year-old grandmother after argument over cellphone

A Hot Springs man has pleaded guilty to attacking and injuring his 84-year-old grandmother earlier this year, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported on Wednesday.

Paul Jordan Lynch, 31, who lists a Shady Heights Road address, pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic battery and was sentenced to five years' supervised probation, fined $1,500 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs. A previously issued court order barring him from contact with the victim remains in place.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Jan. 8, 2018, the victim told a Garland County sheriff's investigator that her grandson, identified as Lynch, was on her cellphone arguing angrily with his girlfriend. When the grandmother told him he would have to pay for more minutes on her phone because he had been on it for two hours, he got mad at her.

She said she told him he needed to move out "if he was going to talk to her and act the way he was acting." At that point, Lynch picked up a trash can and dumped it all over the living room and then picked up a plastic container of used diapers and dumped it over her head, the affidavit said.

The victim reported he struck her in the head with the container, cutting her, and then put the container over her head.

Lynch was arrested later that night.

