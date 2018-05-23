Court rules Arkansas attorney general has 3 days to approve, replace ballot title on minimum wage proposal

Arkansas' high court has ruled that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge must accept the language of a proposed ballot initiative that would increase the state's minimum wage from the current $8.50 an hour or submit another version within three days.

The state Supreme Court granted Little Rock attorney David Couch's petition to expedite proceedings Wednesday.

Rutledge has refused to certify the popular name and ballot title for the proposal three times in the last month. The initiative would gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022.

"It is clear that General Rutledge does not want the citizens of Arkansas to be able to vote on whether or not the minimum wage should be raised," Couch said Tuesday in a written statement.

A comment from the attorney general's office was not immediately available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The popular name briefly describes the proposal, and a ballot title is a lengthier summary. Both appear on ballots.

The attorney general's certification of the popular name and ballot title is required to allow the sponsor to begin collecting 67,887 valid signatures of registered voters by July 6 to qualify the proposed measure for the Nov. 6 general election ballot. Also, sponsors of proposals are required to publish their proposals by June 6.