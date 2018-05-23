ASU knocked out by Texas-Arlington

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 5,

ARKANSAS STATE 4 (10)

The Arkansas State Red Wolves were eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Tuesday night in a 10-inning, 5-4 loss to the University of Texas at Arlington at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

No. 9-seeded ASU (20-32) led 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, when No. 8 Texas-Arlington (22-33) scored two runs that eventually sent that game into extra innings.

The Red Wolves went hitless in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings, and then junior right-handed reliever Peyton Culbertson put the game-winning run on base with a hit batsman.

Two batters later, UTA senior second baseman Easton Johnson hit a walk-off RBI single.

Culbertson (2-5, 3.73 ERA) earned the loss.

Texas-Arlington senior right-hander Daniel James (2-5, 3.68) earned the victory after pitching two innings, with no hits, no earned runs and three walks.

ASU was eliminated in the single-elimination, play-in game. The Red Wolves had previously won at least two games in each of the last Sun Belt tournaments.

Texas-Arlington junior center fielder Noah Vaughan set the Mavericks ahead 1-0 in the second inning, when he hit a solo home run off ASU junior right-handed starter Bradey Welsh.

Welsh threw 4⅔ innings with 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. He was relieved in the fifth inning by senior right-hander Bo Ritter, who surrendered a run with a wild pitch that gave Texas-Arlington a 2-1 lead.

The Red Wolves and Mavericks traded runs in the second and fourth inning, and ASU built its 4-2 lead when senior right fielder Winston Welch hit a two-run single and senior designated hitter Tobias Johnson hit an RBI single.

