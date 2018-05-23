ASU's Stripling to take new roles

An Arkansas State University official who has worked for about four decades on the Jonesboro campus in almost every area affecting students is taking on new roles.

Rick Stripling will be director of an online graduate-level program and serve as an assistant for special projects, giving up his job as vice chancellor for student affairs.

In his current area, he has touched on every corner of student life -- financial aid, scholarships, counseling, dining services, student health, residential life, the student union, student leadership and university police.

In his new roles, he will direct the Master of Science degree program in college student personnel services and direct special projects for ASU partnerships. The personnel services program enrolls professionals who want to advance their knowledge and careers in higher education.

Additionally, in his role with ASU partnerships, he will coordinate student life activities with Campus Queretaro, providing supervision of the campus programs at the Mexico campus while based in Jonesboro.

Stripling, 63, started working for ASU in 1979 as a counselor. He's been dean of students, assistant or associate vice president, associate vice president and then vice president, later changed to vice chancellor.

Stripling's current salary, as vice chancellor for student affairs, is $188,712. His new salary in his academic/administrative positions will be $120,000.

Metro on 05/23/2018