Authorities searching for rape suspect who fled after Arkansas teen hit him with baseball bat

Authorities in Arkansas say they are looking for a man accused of rape who fled after one of the victims hit him with a baseball bat when he came to her house earlier this month.

An affidavit shows that a woman and a teen told Arkansas State Police that George Tunnicliff, 54, had assaulted them and touched them inappropriately years earlier.

In a 2016 interview, a 22-year-old said she woke up with Tunnicliff on top of her when she was 4 or 5 years old. He rubbed and touched her inappropriately and did not stop when she asked him, the document states. That reportedly happened in Calico Rock in Izard County.

In a 2017 interview, a 15-year-old Dolph resident told police Tunnicliff had first touched her inappropriately when she was between 10 and 12 years old and had since done it "more times than she can count."

Since then, he had also fondled her breasts and made her perform a sexual act on him, the affidavit states. The victim said she refused to let him have sex with her. The last time he touched her inappropriately was said to have been between May and July 2017, authorities said.

Another affidavit issuing a warrant for Tunnicliff's arrest on a charge of residential burglary shows that he returned to the victim's Dolph home about 2:15 a.m. May 12.

A resident of the home told Izard County deputies that Tunnicliff was not supposed to be there and had refused to leave. She added that he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat and was bleeding.

Deputies observed a trail of blood in the driveway and spoke to the 15-year-old, who said she was asleep in her bedroom when Tunnicliff came in through her window, the affidavit said.

She woke up when he touched her leg and she followed him down the hallway and outside, where she hit him with a pink aluminum bat, according to the affidavit. Deputies noted that they found the bat with dried blood on it.

Tunnicliff had left by the time authorities arrived, the affidavit states. He is wanted on two warrants charging him with residential burglary and three counts of rape.