Central Arkansas doctor cleared of 8 counts of sexual assault; rest mistrial

CONWAY -- A Faulkner County jury late Tuesday night found a Conway physician innocent of eight counts of sexual assault. The jury could not reach a decision on eight other counts, and the judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

The verdict followed a trial that began just over a week ago and that went to the jury Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Robert Rook, 63, of Conway was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault as a result of allegations by some of his former patients.

Rook testified in his own defense Monday.

In Faulkner County Circuit Court over the last week, jurors heard from Rook's attorney, who argued that accusers had no physical evidence to convict his client but only accounts from behind closed doors.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, said the physician had clearly abused the trust of patients, reportedly telling them to put on gowns that were later at least partially removed without a nurse present. One patient who took the stand said her breasts were fondled during a 2015 visit to Rook's office.

The jury began deliberations about 3:30 p.m.

Metro on 05/23/2018