ELECTION RESULTS: Latest vote totals for local races in all 75 Arkansas counties

Home / Latest News /

This article was published today at 7:47 a.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 5/22/2018 -- Voter Melvin Withers (left) of Woodson fills out his ballot as Charles Walderns (right) of Woodson leaves the voting booth during the primary election on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at New Haven United Methodist Church in Hensley.