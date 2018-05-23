Widened highway connecting I-30, Hot Springs to open; work included safety measures to prevent fatal wrecks

A widened highway connecting Interstate 30 to Hot Springs is set to open after a multimillion-dollar project, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The newly constructed lanes of U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline counties are expected to open “ahead of the Memorial Day weekend,” the Transportation Department said. An exact date hasn’t been announced.

“In preparation of this opening, various lane shifts will be needed to complete the project this week,” according to a news release.

Work began in January 2017 on the $78.5 million project, which implements new safety measures after several fatal crashes in 2015 on the stretch drew concerns.

Officials said the 17.5-mile highway, primarily two lanes with some passing lanes, was widened to five lanes — two lanes in each direction accompanied by a turning lane — as part of the project.

A new traffic signal on U.S. 70 at Arkansas 128 became operational Tuesday. The project also included rebuilding four bridges, straightening curves and flattening hills.

U.S. 70, which stretches between Benton and Hot Springs, carries between 15,000 and 17,500 vehicles daily, according to estimates.