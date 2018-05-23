Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 1:18 p.m.

Judge orders rapper who was performing at Little Rock club before mass shooting to surrender guns

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. Hampton, who was arrested in Alabama after a shooting that injured more than two dozen people in Arkansas, was being returned there Friday, July 14, to face charges in another shooting. (Jefferson County Sheriff via AP, File)

PHOTO BY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

LITTLE ROCK — A Tennessee rapper who pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in Arkansas after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub is being ordered to surrender his weapons.

A federal judge Wednesday ordered Ricky Hampton, who performs as "Finese2Tymes," to give the government two pistols and ammunition.

Hampton pleaded guilty in March to possessing a gun at an eastern Arkansas club about a week before the July 1 shooting at Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge. He was performing at the Little Rock club July 1 when the shooting that injured 25 began and was not charged in that shooting.

Hampton faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing a gun at an eastern Arkansas club about a week before the shooting in Little Rock.

