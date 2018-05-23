Judge orders rapper who was performing at Little Rock club before mass shooting to surrender guns

LITTLE ROCK — A Tennessee rapper who pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in Arkansas after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub is being ordered to surrender his weapons.

A federal judge Wednesday ordered Ricky Hampton, who performs as "Finese2Tymes," to give the government two pistols and ammunition.

Hampton pleaded guilty in March to possessing a gun at an eastern Arkansas club about a week before the July 1 shooting at Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge. He was performing at the Little Rock club July 1 when the shooting that injured 25 began and was not charged in that shooting.

Hampton faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing a gun at an eastern Arkansas club about a week before the shooting in Little Rock.