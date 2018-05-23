Home /
Lawsuits seek removal of Ten Commandments display at Arkansas Capitol
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
Opponents of a Ten Commandments display at the Arkansas state Capitol are suing to have the monument removed, arguing it's an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government.
Separate lawsuits were filed in federal court Wednesday challenging the display, which was installed on the Capitol grounds last month. A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument.
The monument was reinstalled last month after the original version was destroyed last year by a man who crashed his car into the display.
One of the lawsuits was filed by American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on behalf of four state residents. The other was filed by a coalition of groups and residents that includes the Freedom from Religion Foundation and the Arkansas Humanist Association.
23cal says... May 23, 2018 at 11:05 a.m.
The United States of America sprang into existence during the Enlightenment, a period also known as the Age of Reason. The founding fathers, including those who wholeheartedly embraced religion, firmly committed themselves and their nation to a separation of church and state. They knew the dangers of a government that deferred to religion, and they knew of the oppressive abuses of religion in control of a state.
When our modern legislators insist that the principles of American government created during the Age of Reason were founded on religion, they rewrite history. When they insist that a secular body of laws harken back to ten religious laws, they embrace alternative facts. When they pass a law dictating the language that should go on a monument to be “donated” to the people of Arkansas through the public efforts of one of their own, and the language of that law requires directions for worship, they establish religion.
This monument will lose in the courts. The only question is how much this boondoggle will cost the taxpayers. This is nothing but free PR for the Arkansas legislators who pander to the most religiously fanatical of their base. "Free" meaning free for them, but very costly to us taxpayers.
Walklady says... May 23, 2018 at 11:11 a.m.
Just what is it that people don't understand about the separation of church and state? What's good for one group should be good for all, religious or non-religious. If this monument remains, then ALL groups should be allowed to install their own monuments, regardless what it is.
