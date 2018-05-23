Flash flood warning issued in central Arkansas; nearly 2,000 Pulaski County customers without power, utility says

Much of Pulaski County is under a flash flood warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday as a storm system moves through the state, the National Weather Service said.

The alert was issued shortly after 4 p.m. and includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle and Sherwood as well as some of rural Saline County, according to the agency.

A second warning, issued about 4:40 p.m., covers areas of rural Pulaski County, including McAlmont, Sweet Home and College Station until 6:30 p.m., according to the service.

Another flash flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Independence and Jackson counties.

Power provider Entergy Arkansas reported multiple outages in the area. Nearly 2,000 Pulaski County customers were reportedly without electricity. The utility's map showed outages in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood and east Saline County.

In Little Rock, the largest outage, affecting more than 1,300 customers, was said to be in the area of east of Interstate 430 and south Interstate 630 above West 28th Street.

Around 4:30 p.m., Arkansas Online's traffic map showed traffic slowed or at a standstill on major thoroughfares in Little Rock and North Little Rock.