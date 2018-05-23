Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: North Little Rock man earns sixth straight win 'Jeopardy!'
This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.
🚨Streak alert!🚨 Do you think Josh will make it 6 straight wins tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/JqUxPnUE9l— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 23, 2018
A North Little Rock man has successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion, winning the trivia gameshow for the sixth day in a row.
In an episode that aired Wednesday, Josh Hill's knowledge of historical fiction, foreign phrases and Franklin Delano Roosevelt bested that of two other contestants.
Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, lagged behind opponent Luke Devlin for most of the game, thanks to Devlin's expertise in Latin and 1800s currency.
The Arkansan took the lead with a total of $17,000 before the Final Jeopardy question, which asked players to name the pair of Greek gods who accompanied their father into battle and were called Timor and Formido, "fear" and "terror," by the Romans.
Hill's correct answer — Phobos and Deimos — won him an additional $9,801, bringing him to a six-day total of $144,120. He will return for a seventh game Thursday.
In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: North Little Rock man earns sixth straight win 'Jeopardy!'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.