VIDEO: North Little Rock man earns sixth straight win 'Jeopardy!'

A North Little Rock man has successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion, winning the trivia gameshow for the sixth day in a row.

In an episode that aired Wednesday, Josh Hill's knowledge of historical fiction, foreign phrases and Franklin Delano Roosevelt bested that of two other contestants.

Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, lagged behind opponent Luke Devlin for most of the game, thanks to Devlin's expertise in Latin and 1800s currency.

The Arkansan took the lead with a total of $17,000 before the Final Jeopardy question, which asked players to name the pair of Greek gods who accompanied their father into battle and were called Timor and Formido, "fear" and "terror," by the Romans.

Hill's correct answer — Phobos and Deimos — won him an additional $9,801, bringing him to a six-day total of $144,120. He will return for a seventh game Thursday.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.