METS

Recently released Bautista signs

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves.

They made the move before playing Miami on Tuesday night. The team said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup the Mets posted.

New York listed Bautista as an outfielder. He played only third base in his short stint with Atlanta, starting at the spot eight times. He hit .143 (5 for 35) with 2 home runs and 5 RBI, and fared well against left-handed pitchers.

The 37-year-old Bautista signed for the $545,000 major league minimum. He hit .203 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI in 157 games last season with Toronto, and went unsigned as a free agent during the winter.

Bautista is a six-time All-Star, and led the American League with 54 home runs in 2010 and 43 in 2011. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

MARINERS

Gordon out with broken toe

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dee Gordon has joined teammate Robinson Cano on the disabled list, just after taking over from the All-Star at second base.

Seattle said Tuesday that Gordon hurt his right big toe on May 9 in Toronto and reinjured it Sunday. The disabled list stint is retroactive to Monday.

Infielder Daniel Vogelbach was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma.

Gordon was acquired from Miami during the offseason and shifted to center field, then moved back to the infield when Cano broke a hand when hit by a pitch. Cano then was suspended for 80 games for a positive drug test.

INDIANS

Tomlin out of rotation

CHICAGO — Struggling right-hander Josh Tomlin is out of the Cleveland Indians’ rotation.

Tomlin said he “definitely wasn’t surprised” by the move to the bullpen. He was 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA through 6 starts and 7 appearances prior to Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. With Tomlin in the bullpen, the Indians plan to call up right-hander Adam Plutko from Class AAA Columbus to start today’s game.

BLUE JAYS

2B Travis recalled

TORONTO — Second baseman Devon Travis has been recalled from Class AAA Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays, one day after shortstop Richard Urena was optioned to the International League club.

Travis was demoted after hitting .148 in 18 games with Toronto. He batted .210 in 64 plate appearances during 14 gam