Fight over gun said to leave cousin shot

A 19-year-old North Little Rock resident was shot in the shoulder by his cousin during a fight over a gun, according to a police report.

Authorities were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and told that an individual was wounded by gunfire in the 200 block of West 23rd Place and the suspect was fleeing in a blue convertible.

An officer stopped the vehicle and took the driver -- 24-year-old Sharron Pittman -- into custody, the report states. A gun reportedly was found in the car.

Pittman initially told police that he was fleeing from a stranger who had broken into his house. He later said that his cousin and roommate, Keonni Young, kicked his bedroom door open and started a fight. According to the report, both men had guns, and Young's weapon went off when they were fighting over it.

Young was shot in the shoulder and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with a "serious physical injury," authorities said. His condition was not known Tuesday.

Pittman was charged with first-degree domestic battery. Records show he remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond.

LR man charged in hammer holdup

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, accused of threatening a victim with a hammer and taking money from her pocket, according to a police report.

An arrest report states Jarrod Ellison of Little Rock surrendered to authorities and was arrested on one count of aggravated robbery and another count of theft of property.

According to the report, the victim was blocked with a car after she left a bank. The report stated that her attacker threatened her with a hammer, broke her back windshield and took money from her pocket.

Ellison was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday night.

Woman wieldedblade, victim says

A man "feared for his life" after a woman pulled out a box cutter and robbed him during an argument over an asthma inhaler in Little Rock, police say.

It happened about 8 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, according to a report from the Police Department.

The 32-year-old victim told investigators that he got into an argument with a woman over an asthma inhaler, the report said. The victim said the woman at one point pulled out a box cutter and approached him, he told officers.

The woman reportedly took the victim's phone from his vehicle before fleeing.

Police noted the victim reported the robbery the next day. The report did not elaborate further on the circumstances.

A 37-year-old suspect was named on the report, but she was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.

Driver ran down biker, police say

A pickup was driven into a man at a Little Rock gas station Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. to Valero, 10402 Mabelvale Pike, for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to a report from the city's Police Department. When officers arrived, a 50-year-old man was being treated for a leg injury, according to a report.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a 1996 red Dodge Ram pickup drive "very fast" through the gas station parking lot, hit the man as he was getting onto his motorcycle, and then drive off, the report said. The driver and the victim had an altercation at a residence earlier, a witness told police.

The vehicle was captured at the gas station in surveillance video footage but the crash happened out of the camera's view, the report noted.

The Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, the report states.

A 42-year-old suspect was named on the report but not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.

Nothing is taken in theater break-in

Authorities are working to identify and arrest an intruder who broke into a movie theater in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood but didn't take anything.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, a manager at Riverdale 10 Cinema on Monday morning found damage to the front door, an interior door, some cabinets and the safe.

Police noted there were "no signs" the safe had been accessed or that the intruder took anything.

No suspects were named on the report, and no arrest had been made at the time it was filed.

Metro on 05/23/2018