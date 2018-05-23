Blytheville driver killed in collision
This article was published today at 3:23 a.m. Updated today at 3:23 a.m.
A 51-year-old Blytheville man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night, authorities said.
Ray Dean McLaurin was driving a 2004 Dodge west on East Cherry Street in Blytheville when he pulled into the path of a 2014 Nissan that was traveling north on South Ruddle Road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. It happened about 10:40 p.m.
McLaurin suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.
Metro on 05/23/2018
