Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 11:21 a.m.

PHOTO: Minor injuries reported after 18-wheeler flips on interstate in Arkansas

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:53 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported early Wednesday when an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side on Interstate 55 in eastern Arkansas, officials said.

The Marion Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that the truck flipped in the northbound lanes near the 20 mile marker, which is about a mile south of Turrell. It happened before 2:15 a.m.

No one was seriously hurt, but the wreck blocked all northbound lanes for two hours.

It wasn't immediately clear how the truck flipped, or whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

