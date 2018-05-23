Home / Latest News /
2 adults, 1 teen face robbery charges after $1,000 in clothes taken from west Little Rock department store
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m. Updated today at 1:14 p.m.
Two adults and a teenager face felony charges stemming from a Friday robbery at a department store in a west Little Rock shopping center, police say.
Officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the Pleasant Ridge Town Center at 11525 Cantrell Road, where a theft was said to be in progress at Belk, according to a report. Several people were reportedly standing in front of the business, pointing to a red 2010 Dodge Avenger speeding east.
After the theft, the robbers fought with Belk employees in an effort to get away, causing minor injuries, workers and witnesses told police. About $1,000 worth of clothes was listed as stolen.
Authorities pulled the car over two blocks away from the shopping center and arrested the driver, a 16-year-old girl, as well as two passengers: Tatyana Hicks, 19, and Deangelo Bates, 22.
The 16-year-old was reportedly taken to a Pulaski County juvenile detention facility and charged with robbery and property theft.
Bates and Hicks also face charges of robbery and property theft. As of Wednesday morning, both were being held at the Pulaski County jail. Bates was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, and Hicks was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
GeneralMac says... May 23, 2018 at 12:48 p.m.
The guy looks remorseful .
