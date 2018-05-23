Police: 4 robberies, including 2 in which people were shot, reported in Little Rock in 4 hours

Authorities are investigating four holdups that happened over a four-hour span in Little Rock, including two in which people were shot.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said Wednesday morning that the robberies are not considered related.

In one, a 41-year-old victim told police that three people approached him, shot him from behind and took his SUV shortly after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at Spanish Johns Apartments, 5001 W 65th St.

Officers observed a puncture wound “consistent with a bullet in the right rear of his abdomen, with no exit wound,” the report states.

Police said the vehicle — a black Honda Element that had initially been described by the 41-year-old as blue — was later found. A cellphone was also listed as being stolen.

An attempted robbery around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Shell convenience store at 721 E. 9th St. also ended in gunfire, according to police report.

The 19-year-old victim, who had left the scene and was later found, told police that two people tried to rob him and shot him in the right arm.

The pair started shooting at the man’s vehicle as he drove away, authorities noted.

The teen’s girlfriend said that he went to the location to sell 2 grams of marijuana. When the victim arrived, the robbers tried to take his money and marijuana, she told officers.

According to the report, police found shell casings and two bags of a “green leafy substance” on the ground.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers responded to Otter Creek Villas apartments, 13600 Otter Creek Parkway, in reference to another robbery.

There, a 28-year-old woman told authorities that she was walking from the complex’s gym to her apartment when a “red compact car” pulled up.

A passenger got out and placed what the victim believed was a gun to the back of her head, the report states.

The robber took the woman’s backpack — which contained her wallet, phone and various ID and credit cards — and fled in the red car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

A fourth holdup was reported around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Family Dollar, 10422 Chicot Road. Police said a robber entered, lifted his shirt to show an apparent handgun and took $1,133 in cash from a 19-year-old cashier, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of any of the reports.