Runoff to decide county JP race

With none of the Democratic candidates for Pulaski County Quorum Court District 10 capturing the majority vote Tuesday, the race is headed to a runoff election.

With 137 of 137 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Robert Green Sr. 510

Barry D. Jefferson 445

Karega "Red" Wilson 308

A runoff election between Green and Jefferson will be held June 19. No Republicans have filed for the position, so the winner of the runoff will become the new justice of the peace for District 10.

The district encompasses downtown North Little Rock and extends east to the county line, bordered by U.S. 67 to the north and U.S. 70 to the south.

Quorum Court members serve two-year terms. The body, composed of 15 justices of the peace, holds the county's purse strings.

Each member is paid a stipend for attending meetings. That amount is capped at $14,131 annually, though most members earned $12,600 last year for attending the 24 scheduled meetings.

Jefferson, 42, is the director of environmental service at Arkansas Heart Hospital. Jefferson also co-owns Hall & Jefferson Enterprises, a business that provides general consulting to private and public organizations.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Jefferson said the results showed that "the people in District 10 are speaking loud and clear that they are looking to move forward and they are looking for new leadership."

"I think with a two-man race right now, I can show people what we really can do for District 10," Jefferson added.

In an interview earlier this month, Jefferson said his decision to run for justice of the peace has been a "three-year-prayer." He's lived in District 10 for about eight years and said he wants to be a "voice of support" in the community.

Green, the incumbent, was first elected to the seat in 1997. He's a 56-year-old associate minister at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, is married and has four children.

In an interview earlier this month, Green said that if re-elected he will continue to focus on transportation, education and law enforcement -- in that order.

During his tenure, Green has sponsored ordinances that fund projects of the Pulaski County sheriff's office, as well as the river light system on Junction Bridge, Main Street Bridge and the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge in Little Rock.

Green did not respond to a voice mail seeking comment Tuesday night.

Wilson, 44, previously ran for the justice of the peace seat in 2014. He works for Lifeline Towing and runs a company called Events Arkansas, which also does business as Events National.

Through his work, Wilson said, he's gained experience gathering and coordinating groups of people.

Wilson did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Metro on 05/23/2018