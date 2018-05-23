BASKETBALL

UALR men add assistant

Darrell Walker, the first-year men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, announced Tuesday the hiring of new assistant coach Matt Wise.

The school’s news release stated that Wise’s role will have an emphasis on player development.

Wise is Walker’s second hire, joining former Clark Atlanta assistant Alfred Jordan on April 17.

“Matt is a great addition to our staff,” Walker said in a statement. “He’s young, he’s hungry and he has proven himself when it comes to player development.”

Wise has spent the previous five seasons as the assistant director of player development at Wyoming, which won the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2014-2015.

Prior to Wyoming, he served two seasons as a graduate assistant at Florida under former head coach Billy Donovan. The Gators advanced to the Elite Eight in both seasons.

Wise played for Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., where he graduated in 2011.

GOLF

Fassi earns All-American honors

Maria Fassi of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was named first-team, All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Fassi won six individual titles and finished second in the SEC championship in a playoff. She also won the regional title and had a scoring average of 70.5 per round with 12 rounds in the 60s including a season-best 64 twice this year.

Arkansas Tech men in seventh place

Arkansas Tech University’s men’s team is in seventh place after two rounds at the NCAA Division II Championship in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

The Wonder Boys shot a second-round 293 and have a 577 going into today’s final round of stroke play. The top eight teams will advance to match play.

Barry (Fla.) leads with a 558 after shooting a second-round 272. West Florida is in second place with a 561 after shooting a 282 and Florida Southern is in third place at 564 with a second-round 283.

Individually, Austin Gean is the Wonder Boys’ top player at 20th after shooting a 71 in the second round for a 143.

Five earn all-region honors

Harding University’s Mason Banger and Arkansas Tech University’s Luke Cornett and Austin Gean were named to the NCAA Division II Ping All-Central Region team on Tuesday. In addition, Chris Eckes and Zach Partin of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith were named to the All-South Central Region team. Banger had a scoring average of 72.70 per round and shot par or better in 13 of his 33 rounds. He had seven top-10 finishes in 12 events and two victories.

Cornett had six top-10 finishes including four consecutive at the end of the regular season. Gean had four top-10 finishes during the spring season and had a scoring average of 72.20 per round.

Eckes and Partin helped the Lions finish runner-up in the Heartland Conference Tournament and 11th at the NCAA Division II South Central West Region Tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

Carr, Patchell earn SBC honors

Arkansas State University’s Calea Carr was named outstanding women’s performer in the Sun Belt Conference and Coach Jim Patchell was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Carr was the high-point scorer at the Sun Belt Conference championship with 24 points. She won the shot put (51 feet, 2 3/4 inches), finished second in the discus (168-0) and third in the hammer throw (183-5).

Patchell was named coach of the year for the sixth time. This year marked the first time the Red Wolves won the indoor and outdoor titles in the same year.

The Red Wolves are sending 15 athletes in 21 events to the NCAA West Regional Preliminary.