Style: Experience Africa in Arkansas

Ubuntu.

It’s an African philosophy that, Benito Lubazibwa says, means “I am because we are,” Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

It’s a philosophy of community and interdependence, something that led Lubazibwa to found the Africa Day Fest in 2017. This year marks the second year for the festival in Little Rock’s South Main Street district, a celebration of African arts and culture through food, fashion, dance and music.

