Swimming areas now closed on 4 Arkansas lakes because of E. coli concerns

Swimming areas on four Arkansas lakes are now temporarily closed because of E. coli concerns, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Swim beaches closed until further notice include Piney Bay on Lake Dardanelle, Waveland on Blue Mountain Lake and Bidwell Point on Norfork Lake, according to advisories.

The Coon Creek swimming area on Gillham Lake, shuttered May 16, remained closed as of Wednesday.

Officials say the closures seemed from “higher than acceptable E. coli levels” found during routine testing by the state Department of Health.

Signs have been posted indicating high bacteria levels, according to the Corps. The beaches will reopen once the levels are in an acceptable range.

The Jefferson Ridge Park swim beach on Dierks Lake, which had closed earlier this month because of high bacteria levels from goose droppings, has since reopened.