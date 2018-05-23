Travs pop clutch hits against 'Hounds

Darren Brown can't help but notice the statistical oddity.

His Arkansas Travelers get on base as well as almost any team in the Texas League, but they score among the fewest runs while leaving the most on base.

"It's good that we're putting yourselves in those situations," the Travs manager said. "It's just about being who we are when we get in those situations."

It was almost too late, but it all came together during a 4-2 victory over the Midland RockHounds in front of 2,387 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Beau Amaral's two-run single up the middle in the sixth inning gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead, then Chris Mariscal and Logan Taylor each drove in runs in the seventh as the Travs started a six-game homestand with their third consecutive victory.

The Travs, whose .358 team on-base percentage is second in the Texas League, put two runners on in the first, second, and fourth innings and one in the third against Midland starter Kyle Friedrichs on Tuesday. Each time, the Travs came up empty.

Then, down 1-0 in the sixth, Mariscal and Logan Taylor each singled, Adam Law walked, then Amaral drove in Mariscal and Taylor with his single.

With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh, Mariscal drove in Braden Bishop with a single, then Mariscal scored on Taylor's double. The Travs got three hits with runners in scoring position in their final three at bats, after coming up empty in their first six Tuesday.

"A lot of it is controlling your heart beat at that moment," Brown said. "You've got to be able to control that and still look for the pitch you need to handle. It's easier to talk about it then it is to do it."

Mariscal doubled and singled three times to record his first four-hit game as a Trav and his first since he was at Advanced-A Clinton in 2015.

"I felt good today," said Mariscal who raised his batting average 20 points to .299. "Every day is different, obviously. Just trying to feel good every day and put together the best at bats you can."

Travs starter Chase De Jong held Midland scoreless until consecutive singles led to a run scoring on a force out in the sixth. He struck out a season-high seven batters in the no decision. De Jong has held opponents to two earned runs over 11 innings in his last two home starts.

"Probably as good as he's thrown it this year," said Brown of De Jong. "I thought he did a really nice job."

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (3-3, 4.95 ERA); RockHounds: RHP Corey Walter (2-4, 6.99 ERA).

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS $1 hot dog night and hot dog eating contest. $3 discount coupons available at participating AT&T stores. $3 off general admission with college identification.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Frisco, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Frisco, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

