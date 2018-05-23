Trucker killed in Arkansas crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-40

State police have identified a trucker who was killed in an Arkansas crash earlier this month on Interstate 40 involving two tractor-trailers.

The wreck happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. May 12 in westbound lanes of the interstate in the St. Francis County town of Shell Lake, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday.

Police say a tractor-trailer driven by 31-year-old Raymond J. Lovellette of Robinson, Ill., struck the rear of another 18-wheeler driven by 46-year-old Douglas E. Torres of Arlington, Texas, that had slowed because of traffic.

Lovellette suffered fatal injuries, and an online obituary states he died May 12. Torres was listed as being hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was described as dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 168 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.