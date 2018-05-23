UAM taps Clayton to lead business school

Marsha Clayton, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been named dean of the School of Business.

Clayton, 64, replaces Lou James. Her annual salary will be $97,000.

James retired after serving as dean since 2003.

Clayton began working at UAM in 1992, starting out as an assistant professor of economics. She became an associate professor in 1998. In 1999, she added the duties of director of the business school's Center for Economic Education.

"Dr. Clayton has been a valued member of our faculty for many years and is uniquely qualified to lead the School of Business," said Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a news release.

Clayton holds three degrees in economics, a bachelor of science degree from Arkansas State University and both a master's and a doctorate from the University of Mississippi.

She began her career as a graduate teaching assistant at Ole Miss, an instructor at the Mississippi Industrial College, and an acting assistant professor at Austin Peay State University.

In 1988, she joined the faculty at Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt., moved to Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, in 1990 as an instructor and became an acting assistant professor at Francis Marion College in Florence, S.C., in 1991.

When she came to UAM in 1992, Clayton primarily taught economics classes.

