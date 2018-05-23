UNDER THE RADAR: Pine Bluff's Rod Stinson Jr.

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pine Bluff’s Rod Stinson Jr.:

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: FS- WR

SIZE: 5-10, 190

SPEED: 4.43

STATS: 33 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 6 interceptions, 3 returned for touchdowns, 14 receptions for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns.

OFFER: Arkansas Tech

SHOWING INTEREST: Memphis, La. Tech, ULM, Texas State, OBU, UAM, Harding

BASEBALL: RHP, SS, Catcher

STATS: .440 BA, 33 hits, 23 singles, 9 doubles, HR, 27 RBI, 21 runs, .494 OBP, 4.94 ERA

FATHER: Rod Stinson played running back at Arkansas from 1997-2000

COACH: Bobby Bolding

“He’s football smart and he’s book smart. He’s a leader, but not so much verbally, but by the way he works. He works his tail off. He’s a great athlete. He ran a 4.43, so he has speed. He’s faster than his dad was in high school. We’ve been giving his dad a hard time about that.”

GROWN UP AROUND FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL:

“I’ve been here 11 years so he was up here running around in the summers when we were doing workouts throwing balls against the wall. There was always a ball in his hand. He’s a great baseball player, too. So he’s probably going to have his choice between the two sports.”

VERSATILE:

“He could play a lot of positions. He’s probably a better corner than he is a safety, but he can get our guys lined up. He can be the quarterback back there on defense. Offensively, he’s a receiver, but he could go back to tailback for us if he needed to. He’s probably our emergency quarterback as well because he’s so smart and can do a little bit of everything. He return punts. I probably won’t put him back on kickoffs because I have to rest him at some point in time.”