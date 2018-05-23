FOOTBALL

Raiders acquire Hackenberg

The New York Jets have traded quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Jets Coach Todd Bowles announced the move Tuesday in his postpractice news conference. Hackenberg was a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2016, but never played a regular-season snap for the Jets. The 23-year-old quarterback was clearly No. 4 on New York’s depth chart, behind veterans Josh Mc-Cown and TeddyBridgewater and first-rounder Sam Darnold. Hackenberg revamped his mechanics during the offseason, working with personal coach Jeff Christensen. Hackenberg didn’t throw a pass during team drills Tuesday because the teams were working on the deal.

Eagles release Kendricks

The Philadelphia Eagles have released starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks after six seasons with the team. The cost-cutting move announced on Tuesday came after linebacker Paul Worrilow went down with a knee injury on the first day of organized team activities. Kendricks was due to earn $5.85 million in base salary this year with a $7.6 million cap hit. He started 13 games in the regular season and three more in the playoffs last season as the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Kendricks, a second-round pick in 2012, averaged 56 tackles per season. He had 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 14 sacks.

TE Harris suspended game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (Jacksonville) was suspended one game without pay by the NFL on Tuesday for violating its substance abuse policy. Harris pleaded guilty in March in Bates County, Mo., to one count of marijuana possession and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two days in jail, fined $500 and given two years’ probation along with 80 hours of community service. Harris must also complete an NFL drug program. The 26-year-old Harris has been the backup to Travis Kelce, though he’s been relatively disappointing ever since the Chiefs drafted the college basketball player out of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He’s played 4 seasons in Kansas City, and last season set career highs with 18 catches and 224 yards.

GOLF

Arizona, Alabama in final

One putt away from elimination, Arizona won twice Tuesday and advanced to the NCAA Women’s golf championship final against Alabama. Bianca Pagdanganan had a two-putt birdie to win the 18th hole for a 1-up victory that enabled Arizona to beat top-seeded UCLA. In the semifinals, Gigi Stoll and Sandra Nordass led the way in a 4-1 victory over Stanford. Alabama didn’t need so many theatrics, rolling to a 4-1 victory over Kent State and then putting away Southern California, 3-1-1. The Tide will go for their second NCAA title in the past four years. Arizona has won two NCAA titles, the last one in 2000. Pagdanganan got it started with her eagle putt on the 18th hole that got Arizona into a playoff for the final spot in match play.

BASKETBALL

All-Rookie team named

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell are unanimous selections to the NBA’s All-Rookie team. The two guards received all 100 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Both players helped their teams reach the second round of the playoffs. Boston’s Jayson Tatum also was selected Tuesday to the first team, falling one vote short of unanimous. Simmons, Mitchell and Tatum are the three finalists for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (93 first-team votes) and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen (76) rounded out the first team. The second team was guards Dennis Smith Jr. of Dallas and Lonzo Ball of the Lakers, Atlanta forward John Collins, Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Phoenix forward Josh Jackson.

Mutombo wins Sager award

Hall of Fame basketball player Dikembe Mutombo will receive the Sager Strong Award at this year’s NBA Awards show. The award is named for longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter Craig Sager and presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace. Mutombo’s honor was announced Tuesday by the NBA and Turner. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year created the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve conditions for people in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

FOOTBALL

Hunter tears ACL, expected to miss 2018 season

— Wire and staff reports

Henry

Former Arkansas Razorback All-American Hunter Henry suffered a torn knee ligament in Los Angeles Chargers training camp on Tuesday and is expected to miss the entire 2018 season, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam’s Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport both reported on the injury and the Chargers’ Twitter account confirmed it. Henry suffered the season-ending injury during a drill, going down untouched while running down-field, a source told Schefter. He will have a second opinion today, the source said.

It’s a significant loss for the Chargers, who was set to assume the main pass-catching role with Antonio Gates not on their roster for the first time since 2003.

In Henry’s first two seasons with the Chargers he has 81 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games, including 23 starts. His production was expected to increase in 2018 with the retirement of Gates, who played 15 seasons for the Chargers.

Henry had 45 catches for 579 yards and four TDs in 2017, his second season out of Arkansas. He averaged 12.9 yards per reception last season, the third-most among tight ends behind only Rob Gronkowski (15.7) and Vernon Davis (15.1).

In his first two seasons with the Chargers, Henry has 81 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Henry, of Pulaski Academy, won the Mackey Award given to the top tight end in college football, in 2015 in his junior season with the Razorbacks. Henry played 35 games at Arkansas and had 116 receptions for 1,661 yards and 9 touchdowns.