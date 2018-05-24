33-year-old shot in Little Rock; police told bullet lodged between his ribs

A 33-year-old Pine Bluff man was shot Thursday while waiting in Arkansas' capital city for his sister to pick him up, he told police.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to UAMS Medical Center. There, Kendric Wooten said he was standing outside a friend's home in the 7700 block of Bradley Drive when he heard multiple shots between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. His sister soon picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

UAMS staff members told police that Wooten had been shot underneath his right armpit and that the bullet had "lodged in between his ribs." His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Wooten said he didn't know who would have shot him and that he didn't see a vehicle or shooter, the report states.

Police named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.