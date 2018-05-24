Home / Latest News /
Arkansan accused of pulling daughter's hair out while she was driving, nearly causing wreck
This article was published today at 5:24 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansan was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pulling hair off his daughter's head while she was driving with her children, almost causing her to wreck, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Gregory Galloway, 58, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of third-degree domestic battery.
He had been released from the Garland County jail by Thursday evening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Garland County sheriff's office responded to the 2900 block of Airport Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Galloway's 33-year-old daughter told deputies he got mad at her and grabbed her by the hair while she was driving down Airport Road in a 55 mph zone. Deputies observed hair missing from her head and her two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — in the back seat of the vehicle.
The woman said Galloway had left walking west on Airport Road. Deputies located him at Sonic Drive-in, 1528 Airport Road.
The daughter said when Galloway grabbed her hair it caused her to abruptly change lanes and she had to quickly use her brakes to avoid a crash.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansan accused of pulling daughter's hair out while she was driving, nearly causing wreck
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
gagewatcher says... May 24, 2018 at 6:02 p.m.
more white trash on our highways. Poor kids hope they find better role models than grandpa
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.