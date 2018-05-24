Arkansan accused of pulling daughter's hair out while she was driving, nearly causing wreck

An Arkansan was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pulling hair off his daughter's head while she was driving with her children, almost causing her to wreck, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Gregory Galloway, 58, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of third-degree domestic battery.

He had been released from the Garland County jail by Thursday evening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Garland County sheriff's office responded to the 2900 block of Airport Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Galloway's 33-year-old daughter told deputies he got mad at her and grabbed her by the hair while she was driving down Airport Road in a 55 mph zone. Deputies observed hair missing from her head and her two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — in the back seat of the vehicle.

The woman said Galloway had left walking west on Airport Road. Deputies located him at Sonic Drive-in, 1528 Airport Road.

The daughter said when Galloway grabbed her hair it caused her to abruptly change lanes and she had to quickly use her brakes to avoid a crash.