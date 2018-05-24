Arkansas-Florida game postponed until Friday

Arkansas will have to wait another day to play its second game at the SEC Tournament.

The scheduled nightcap between the No. 7 Razorbacks and No. 3 Florida has been postponed until 10 a.m., Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The non-elimination game will be televised by SEC Network.

The postponement was forced after a 1-hour, 54-minute rain delay interrupted Thursday's opening game between Georgia and Ole Miss, and that game and the following one between LSU and South Carolina went to a combined four extra innings. Ole Miss won 5-4 in 10 innings and LSU won 6-4 in 12 innings.

The first two games took just less than 10 hours to complete and the third game of the day between Texas A&M and Auburn was not scheduled to begin until 7:55 p.m.

A curfew exists at the SEC Tournament and prohibits any games from beginning after midnight.

Arkansas (38-17) defeated South Carolina 13-8 early Thursday. The 3-hour, 46-minute game did not begin until 9:45 p.m., Wednesday because of a weather delay of around an hour earlier in the day.

Florida (42-15) defeated LSU 4-3 Wednesday night to advance into the winner's bracket. The Gators were the regular-season champion in the SEC and went 2-1 against Arkansas during a March series in Gainesville, Fla.

The winner of Friday's game between Arkansas and Florida will advance to the single-elimination semifinal round scheduled for Saturday. The loser will play in an elimination game Friday evening against LSU (35-24).