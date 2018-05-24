Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 24, 2018, 11:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Forward target CJ Walker talks Arkansas

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:38 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettecharlie-kaijo-arkansas-basketball-coach-mike-anderson-speaks-to-reporters-during-a-press-conference-monday-may-21-2018-at-shadow-valley-country-club-in-rogers-arkansas-basketball-coach-mike-anderson-hosted-a-golf-tournament-that-included-several-former-razorbacks-and-coaches

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson speaks to reporters during a press conference, Monday, May 21, 2018 at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers. Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson hosted a golf tournament that included several former Razorbacks and coaches.

High recruited forward CJ Walker talked about his interest in Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday and plans to visit Fayetteville. His mentor Marcus Robinson also joined the show.

Walker, 6-8, 183 pounds of Orlando Christian Prep has 33 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville and others. He plays for Florida-based 17-under E1T1 on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Robinson also is an assistant coach with Walker's spring and summer team E1T1.

WALKER ON LATEST WITH ARKANSAS:

"We're looking to get an unofficial visit as soon as quick possible. Really looking forward to going to see the environment and the campus."

MAIN REASON FOR INTEREST IN ARKANSAS:

"They fit my style of play with the uptempo- with the pressing.... I feel like my numbers would be good at Arkansas."

ROBINSON ON WALKER'S GREAT MOTOR:

"He has a great mom and dad. They do a great at job of instilling values in him. Hard work. Values of no one is going to hand you anything. You have to go out and get it. I think that translates over to the court."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Forward target CJ Walker talks Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online