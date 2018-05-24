Home /
Forward target CJ Walker talks Arkansas
This article was published today at 10:38 p.m.
High recruited forward CJ Walker talked about his interest in Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday and plans to visit Fayetteville. His mentor Marcus Robinson also joined the show.
Walker, 6-8, 183 pounds of Orlando Christian Prep has 33 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville and others. He plays for Florida-based 17-under E1T1 on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Robinson also is an assistant coach with Walker's spring and summer team E1T1.
WALKER ON LATEST WITH ARKANSAS:
"We're looking to get an unofficial visit as soon as quick possible. Really looking forward to going to see the environment and the campus."
MAIN REASON FOR INTEREST IN ARKANSAS:
"They fit my style of play with the uptempo- with the pressing.... I feel like my numbers would be good at Arkansas."
ROBINSON ON WALKER'S GREAT MOTOR:
"He has a great mom and dad. They do a great at job of instilling values in him. Hard work. Values of no one is going to hand you anything. You have to go out and get it. I think that translates over to the court."
