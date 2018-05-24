Forward target CJ Walker talks Arkansas

High recruited forward CJ Walker talked about his interest in Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday and plans to visit Fayetteville. His mentor Marcus Robinson also joined the show.

Walker, 6-8, 183 pounds of Orlando Christian Prep has 33 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville and others. He plays for Florida-based 17-under E1T1 on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Robinson also is an assistant coach with Walker's spring and summer team E1T1.

WALKER ON LATEST WITH ARKANSAS:

"We're looking to get an unofficial visit as soon as quick possible. Really looking forward to going to see the environment and the campus."

MAIN REASON FOR INTEREST IN ARKANSAS:

"They fit my style of play with the uptempo- with the pressing.... I feel like my numbers would be good at Arkansas."

ROBINSON ON WALKER'S GREAT MOTOR:

"He has a great mom and dad. They do a great at job of instilling values in him. Hard work. Values of no one is going to hand you anything. You have to go out and get it. I think that translates over to the court."