Arkansas man killed after motorcycle veers into oncoming traffic on rain-soaked highway

A man was killed when his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic in rainy weather in Arkansas, state police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 64 at Hickory Ridge Road in the Franklin County town of Mulberry, according to a preliminary report.

Police say an eastbound motorcycle driven by 47-year-old David E. Carter of Ozark crossed the highway’s centerline and struck the front of a 1996 Ford pickup.

Carter suffered fatal injuries as a result of the wreck. No one else was reported hurt.

At least 170 deaths have been recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.