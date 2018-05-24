Arkansas priest set to compete on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'; show premieres tonight

An Arkansas priest will be competing on this season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

The Rev. Stephen Gadberry, congregation leader at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Batesville, was one of 120 people selected from across the region to run the Ninja course in Dallas.

The 32-year-old Wynne native told Arkansas Online that veteran contestant Sean Bryan, a lay minister known as the "Papal Ninja," encouraged him to apply.

Gadberry said he was excited to get the call that he was selected and that he didn't have to change his routine too much to prepare for the intense obstacle course.

The top 30 finishers in each city make the finals, with the top 15 advancing to the National Finals of the show, known as Mount Midoriyama.

The course on the Las Vegas Strip involves four stages, and anyone who finishes Stage 4 splits a $1 million prize.

In addition to using Crossfit, Gadberry said, he added more grip testing exercises such as pull-ups and rope climbs to his workout.

The support Gadberry has received has been overwhelming, he said.

"The church community, especially the kiddos, were so excited to know someone — and not just anybody, but their priest will have the chance to compete," Gadberry said. An obstacle course was set up at the church, and the children gave him the nickname Father Flex, he added.

Being a contestant on the show has also helped with his ministry, Gadberry said. “It sounds so simple, but it has helped people open up.”

The season 10 premiere, which includes the Dallas qualifying round, will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV, Channel 4.