Arkansas Symphony Orchestra director stepping down, will continue relationship with organization

After nearly a decade at the podium with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, maestro Philip Mann is stepping down to grow his international conducting presence.

In a Thursday news release, the symphony announced that its 2018-19 season will be the music director's last. He will become the organization's first-ever "music director laureate," which will allow him to maintain a relationship with the symphony while broadening his role within classical music, the release states.

Mann has been at the organization's helm since 2010.

"For eight seasons, we've been delighted to have Maestro Mann on the podium to lead some of the most talented musicians performing some of the best music in the world here in Arkansas," Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Board Chairwoman Jan Hundley said. "We know that Philip wants to broaden his musical influence internationally, and we wish him much success, as we know other people around the world will be as enriched and impressed by his talents as we have been."

Mann said he was honored to have led the organization.

"I've been extremely fortunate to be the recipient of many honors in my life, but none compare to the honor of working with the musicians of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra," he said.

Mann grew the statewide effect of the program, the organization said. The symphony is planning a farewell performance to conclude his tenure.

Christina Littlejohn, the symphony's CEO, said the organization will not immediately begin a search for a new music director. She noted that the symphony is financially stable and will take its time to consider the best choice for the community and invite new ideas from patrons.