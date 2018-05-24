Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 24, 2018, 2:58 p.m.

State police spokesman says agency assisting in investigation of 18-year-old's death

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.


State police responded Wednesday to a call for assistance related to the death of an 18-year-old in south Arkansas, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division was called to assist Fordyce authorities in the investigation into the killing of Jesse Turner of Dallas County.

In an emailed statement, Sadler referred to Turner’s death as a “homicide.”

Sadler directed specific questions regarding the case to the Fordyce Police Department, which said it would release more information later Thursday.

A message left with the Dallas County coroner was not immediately returned.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

