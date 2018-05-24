NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
MAY
26 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, North Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.
26 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Toad Suck Park. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com
26 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Dumas. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.
JUNE
2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail open tournament. Lake Millwood. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net
2 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com
2 Whit’s Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Ozark Pool. (479) 785-5985.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.