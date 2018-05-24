NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MAY

26 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, North Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

26 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Toad Suck Park. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

26 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Dumas. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

JUNE

2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail open tournament. Lake Millwood. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net

2 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

2 Whit’s Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Ozark Pool. (479) 785-5985.